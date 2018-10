A view of the damages from Hurricane Willa in the town of Escuinapa, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Hurricane Willa, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm, did not cause any casualties and left limited damages after hitting western Mexico, authorities said Wednesday.

The storm came ashore on Tuesday night near the town of Escuinapa, Sinaloa state, and is rapidly moving northwest, Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN) said in a statement.