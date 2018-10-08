A two-vehicle crash involving a limousine carrying a group of people to a party on the weekend resulted in the deaths of 20 people, including two pedestrians, at a highway crossing in Schoharie, in northern New York state.

New York state police and relatives of the victims said Sunday that the Saturday crash apparently occurred while the limousine was en route to a party when it did not stop at a busy crossroads between state roads 30 and 30A and collided with a vehicle parked near an Apple store in the little town, located 270 kilometers (167 miles) north of New York City and near the city of Albany.