Debris from the crashed Lion Air plane in the sea off the coast of Tanjung Pakis Karawang, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

(FILE) A file picture dated 21 November 2014 shows a Lion Air aircraft taking off as Indonesian Lion Air crew pull a Batik Airline, one of Lion Air Group member, on a runway at the Batam Aero Technic hangar at Hang Nadim International Airport in Batam, Riau, Indonesia. EPA-EFE FILE/BAGUS INDAHONO

A week after an Indonesian low-cost airline Lion Air plane crashed, killing 189 people, another of its aircraft was involved in an incident on Thursday, when an aircraft crashed into a pole during takeoff from an airport on Indonesia's Sumatra island.

Lion Air has blamed airport staff for the incident, which did not cause any casualties.