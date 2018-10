Two indonesian workers walk near Lion Air aircraft at the Batam Aero Technic hangar in the Hang Nadim International Airport, Batam, Riau, Indonesia, Nov 21, 2014 (reissued Oct 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

A picture made available on May 20, 2016 shows Lion Air planes parked at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, Nov 4, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

Lion Air plane with 188 on board crashes into Java Sea in Indonesia

A plane operated by the budget carrier Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff with 188 people on board, Indonesian authorities said on Monday.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737, flight number JT 610, disappeared from the radars 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta airport at 6.20 local time (2320 GMT Sunday) heading for Pangkal Pinang.