Watinee Chaithairasakul, co-founder of Beauty Behind Bars, melts lipsticks to be packaged into containers and sent to prisons for women inmates in Thailand, the country with the highest female incarceration rate in the world, in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 7, 2019 (released Dec. 18, 2019). EFE/NOEL CABALLERO

Melted lipsticks are packaged into containers to be sent to prisons for women inmates in Thailand, the country with the highest female incarceration rate in the world, in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 7, 2019 (released Dec. 18, 2019). EFE/NOEL CABALLERO

Lipsticks melted down and poured into containers are sent to prisons for women inmates in Thailand, the country with the highest female incarceration rate in the world, in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 7, 2019 (released Dec. 18, 2019). EFE/NOEL CABALLERO

Lipsticks are sliced into a bowl to be melted down and packaged into containers and sent to prisons for women inmates in Thailand, the country with the highest female incarceration rate in the world, in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 7, 2019 (released Dec. 18, 2019). EFE/NOEL CABALLERO

Watinee Chaithairasakul, co-founder of Beauty Behind Bars, packages lipsticks into containers to be sent to prisons for women inmates in Thailand, the country with the highest female incarceration rate in the world, in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 7, 2019 (released Dec. 18, 2019). EFE/NOEL CABALLERO

Lipsticks are melted down to be packaged into containers and sent to prisons for women inmates in Thailand, the country with the highest female incarceration rate in the world, in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 7, 2019 (released Dec. 18, 2019). EFE/NOEL CABALLERO

Watinee Chaithairasakul, co-founder of Beauty Behind Bars, melts lipsticks to be packaged into containers and sent to prisons for women inmates in Thailand, the country with the highest female incarceration rate in the world, in Bangkok, Thailand on Dec. 7, 2019 (released Dec. 18, 2019). EFE/NOEL CABALLERO

Lipstick becomes symbol of dignity for Thailand's female inmates

Lipstick becomes symbol of dignity for Thailand's female inmates

Behind the bars of women's prisons in Thailand, which has the world's highest female incarceration rate, lipstick has emerged as a symbol of dignity.

"Lipstick helps (female inmates) to improve their mental state... it makes them feel alive," Watinee Chaithairasakul, a co-founder of the Beauty Behind Bars project, told EFE. EFE-EPA