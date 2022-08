Supporters of hospitalized Indian-born British-American author Salman Rushdie hold up signs during a tribute event held in New York City on 19 August 2022, one week after the author of the controversial novel "The Satanic Verses" was stabbed at an event in upstate New York. EFE/Javier Otazu

(L-R) Authors Paul Auster, Siri Hustvedt, Colum McCann and Gay Talese wait to read from the works of Salman Rushdie during an event in New York City on 19 August 2022 honoring the hospitalized Indian-born British-American author, who was the victim of a stabbing attack in upstate New York on 12 August 2022. EFE/Sarah Yenesel

American author and film director Paul Auster reads from one of Salman Rushdie's works during an event in New York City on 19 August 2022 honoring the Indian-born British-American author, who was the victim of a stabbing attack on 12 August 2022 in upstate New York. EFE/Sarah Yenesel

An outdoor literary event Friday in New York City paid tribute to acclaimed Indian-born British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack in upstate New York one week ago.

"Stand With Salman: Defend the Freedom to Write" was organized by PEN America, a prestigious authors' group that advocates for freedom of expression, and the New York Public Library.