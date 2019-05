Lithuanian presidential candidate Ingrida Symonite speaks to journalists after voting in presidential elections in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

An independent economist and a former finance minister emerged as the two candidates who will contend for the presidency of Lithuania in a runoff after receiving the largest share of the vote in Sunday's first-round election.

Gitanas Nauseda, a 54-year-old economist and lecturer, will face off against Ingrida Simonyte, 44, of the conservative Homeland Union party – who served as minister of finance between 2009-12 – in the second round of balloting scheduled for May 26.