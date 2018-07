Barbed wire and surveillance cameras are seen outside the apartment building where Liu Xia, widow of late Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, has been living under house arrest in Beijing, China, Jul. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Activists from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China hold a minute of silence before sending a mock empty Nobel Peace Prize winner's chair out from a beach at the bottom of the Hui Bo Path in a funeral or memorial rite in Sheung Sze Wan, Clearwater Bay, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, Sept. 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Chinese authorities confirmed Tuesday that Liu Xia, a poet and widow of Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, has left the country for Germany.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference that Liu left for medical treatment in Germany at her own will.