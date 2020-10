Brandon Camus, who lost an eye after a police officer shot him in the face during a protest in November 2019, talks to Efe at his home in Valparaiso, Chile, on 9 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Paola Martinez cares for her nephew, Mario Acuña, at her home in Santiago on 24 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Sebastian Silva

Brandon Camus, who lost an eye after a cop shot him in the face during a protest in November 2019, shows Efe some of his art during an interview at his home in Valparaiso, Chile, on 9 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Paola Martinez opens the door, but excuses herself immediately before disappearing into the next room. Her nephew, Mario Acuña, is due for his vitamins and a change of dressing and if she's even a minute late, "the kid gets upset," the aunt-turned-caretaker says.

Acuña, 44, is from a poor family and his parents are dead. So when the hospital discharged him in March after five months, Paola brought him back to her home.