Costa Rica on 26 May 2020 became the sixth country in the Americas to legalize same-sex marriage. EPA-EFE

Marco Castillo (left), a 76-year-old gay-rights activist, and his partner, Rodrigo Campos (d), pose in San Jose, Costa Rica, after getting married on 26 May 2020, when that Central American country became the 29th nation worldwide to legalize same-sex marriage. Earlier that same day, Alexandra Quiros and Daritza Araya became the first same-sex couple in that country to get married, doing so in a ceremony in the wee hours that was livestreamed via social media due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A wedding livestreamed on social media in the wee hours of Tuesday marked the start of the gay marriage era in Costa Rica, an event that comes 18 months after that nation's high court ruled that banning that practice was unconstitutional.

Both dressed in white, Alexandra Quiros and Daritza Araya tied the knot before a notary in a ceremony that was transmitted over the Internet starting at 12.01 am by the "Si Acepto" (Yes, I Do) organization.