Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri, speaks to reporters outside the Senate chamber during the confirmation vote of Lloyd Austin as US secretary of defense in Washington, DC, USA, 22 January 2021. The Senate confirmed Austin by a vote of 93-2, with Hawley and GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah the lone dissenters. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin has become the United States' first African-American defense secretary after the Senate confirmed him on Friday by an overwhelming margin. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Austin is the second person to officially join newly inaugurated President Joe Biden's Cabinet after Avril Haines, who became the first woman to lead the intelligence community when she was confirmed as new director of national intelligence on Wednesday.