Vox president, Santiago Abascal (c) with the a regional leader Fracisco Serrano (r) celebrate election results in Seville, Spain, on Dec. 2, 2018. EFE /FILE/Rafa Alcaide

Police have arrested a local leader of Spain's emergent far-right party Vox on suspicion he had committed sex crimes against a person with disabilities, prompting the populist movement on Wednesday to distance itself from the detainee and to then retroactively delete social media posts involving him.

Local press named the suspect as José Antonio Ortiz Cambray, allegedly the local president of Vox in the city of Lleida in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region.