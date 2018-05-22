Tensions were high in a neighborhood of the Philippine capital city on Tuesday as local residents set up a barricade in an attempt to block demolition crews from bulldozing their living quarters, which they have informally settled.

Using rickshaws (known locally as pedicabs), benches and bicycles, the settlers blocked the street leading to Barangay 463 in Legazpi Street of Manila, while several young men from the area took up empty glass bottles as makeshift weapons in anticipation of a confrontation with the demolition teams, an epa-efe journalist reports.