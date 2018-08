Residents carry their belongings as they pass collapsed houses at a village in Bangsal, northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Residents pray in front of a collapsed building during Friday prayer at a village in Bangsal, northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Villagers in Bangsal on the Indonesian island of Lombok were braving more aftershocks Friday as they combed through the rubble of their collapsed homes following a huge earthquake days earlier.

Clear-up work was underway as men and women sifted through the rubble to the sound of a muezzin chanting the call to prayer in this Muslim-majority nation, an epa-efe journalist reported.