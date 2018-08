(FILE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL

The date and location of a proposed summit between the leaders of North and South Korea may be changed, a presidential spokesperson for the South said on Friday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed at their Apr. 27 summit to improve relations and work towards the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula, and proposed to hold another summit in Pyongyang in the fall.