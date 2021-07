A pedestrian wearing a face mask as NSW Parliament House is currently closed to the public in the central business district (CBD) of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 26 July 2021. EFE-EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities Tuesday announced the imminent lifting of a lockdown on around 8 million people in Victoria and South Australia.

The restrictions will remain in force in New South Wales, the epicenter of the latest Covid-19 outbreak in the country. EF