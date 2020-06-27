Nepalese officials confirmed on Saturday that swarms of desert locusts, which ravage crops and jeopardize food security, have entered the country.
Swarms of locusts seen flying in Bhopal, India, 14 June 2020. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA
Locusts are seen on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, Pakistan, 09 June 2020.EPA-EFE/JAMAL TARAQAI
