First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon delivers a speech to the Association of British Insurers conference in London, Britain, Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The possibility of Scotland holding another independence referendum has divided the Scottish National Party, which governs in the devolved parliament, between those urging their party leader to act fast and those advocating a little prudence.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, aired the possibility of secessionist poll immediately after UK voters opted to leave the European Union in the June 2016 Brexit referendum arguing that Scotland, where 62 percent of people opted to remain in the bloc, would be pulled out against its will.