Residents pray at an open shelter after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Rescuers stand on the roof of a collapsed mosque as they search for survivors after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

A father holds his injured daughter at an emergency hospital in Tanjung, northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Indonesian authorities on Thursday raised to 168 the death toll from a magnitude-6.9 earthquake that hit the island of Lombok on Aug. 5, as over 350 aftershocks have been recorded in the region.

National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement that official data on casualties is slow due to the verification process.