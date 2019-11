Police at the scene of an incident at London Bridge in London, Britain, 29 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The man believed responsible for the London Bridge stabbing attack in which two people were killed was convicted seven years ago for terrorism offenses, the Metropolitan Police said early Saturday.

In a statement, the police named 28-year-old Usman Khan as the suspect and said searches were being carried out at an address in Staffordshire, in the West Midlands. EFE-EPA