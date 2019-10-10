London's Trafalgar Square, where in recent days hundreds of environmental activists have been camping out, has become one of the epicenters of the "rebellion" against the inaction of many governments vis-a-vis the climate crisis.

The Extinction Rebellion movement, whose members have blocked many streets in the British capital over the past three days, plans to keep up its protests in London over the coming two weeks and has warned that it is also planning to peacefully occupy London City Airport.