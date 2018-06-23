Tens of thousands of people marched Saturday through the streets of London to demand the United Kingdom hold a referendum on a final Brexit deal, as the country looked back on the two years since it first voted in favor of leaving the European Union.

The rare sunny weather helped bolster the mood of the march, where a festive atmosphere took hold of the huge crowds that were demanding that the government, led by Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, give the public a chance to vote in a second referendum on what the final Brexit deal struck with the EU looked like.