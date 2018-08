London's Metropolitan police launched a murder investigation Thursday after a man was fatally stabbed and two others were found injured in an attack in Camberwell, a district in the southeast of the United Kingdom's capital.

Police were called out to the area on Wednesday evening after three men aged between 16 and 31 were found suffering from stab wounds. A 23-year-old man died at the scene despite resuscitation efforts, police said, while the two others were hospitalized.