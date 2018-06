People wearing symbolic green hold a 72 second silence, in tribute to victims as they mark one year anniversary of the fire distaster in London, Britain, 14 June 2018. The fire devastated the 24-storey North Kensington tower block on 14 June 2017 killing 72 residents. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A woman carries flowers past a memorial wall by Grenfell Tower in London, Britain, 14 June 2018. At least 71 people died in a fire that broke out at Grenfell Tower. The fire devastated the 24-storey North Kensington tower block on 14 June 2017 killing 72 residents. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

People attend a solidarity silent walk by Grenfell Tower in London, Britain, 14 June 2018. A fire devastated the 24-storey North Kensington tower block on 14 June 2017 killing 72 residents. EPA-EFE/LAUREN HURLEY

People shake hands with firefighters during a solidarity silent walk by Grenfell Tower in London, Britain, 14 June 2018. A fire devastated the 24-storey North Kensington tower block on 14 June 2017 killing 72 residents. EPA-EFE/LAUREN HURLEY

People attend a solidarity silent walk by Grenfell Tower in London, Britain, 14 June 2018. A fire devastated the 24-storey North Kensington tower block on 14 June 2017 killing 72 residents. EPA-EFE/LAUREN HURLEY

A general view on green lit up Grenfell Tower to mark one year anniversary of the fire distaster in London, Britain, 14 June 2018. The fire devastated the 24-storey North Kensington tower block on 14 June 2017 killing 72 residents. EPA-EFE/LAUREN HURLEY

People light candles during a vigil at the Grenfell Tower to mark one year anniversary of the fire distaster in London, Britain, 14 June 2018. The fire devastated the 24-storey North Kensington tower block on 14 June 2017 killing 72 residents. EPA-EFE/LAUREN HURLEY

London remembers the 72 victims of Grenfell Tower fire, one year on

Hundreds of people gathered on Friday at the foot of London's Grenfell residential tower to remember the 72 victims of the fire that devastated the building a year ago.

Survivors and relatives of the victims participated in a ceremony in which 72 seconds of silence were observed, followed by a march through the streets of the North Kensington area in western London.