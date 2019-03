A handout photo made available by DigitalGlobe on March 19, 2019 shows an aerial view made by WorldView-2 of the historic flooding of the Platte and Missouri Rivers at La Platte, Nebraska, USA, on March 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIGITALGLOBE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Satellite image © 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by DigitalGlobe on March 19, 2019, shows an aerial view made by WorldView-2 of the historic flooding of the Platte and Missouri Rivers at La Platte, Nebraska, USA, on March 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIGITALGLOBE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Satellite image © 2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company HANDOUT

Floodwaters began to slowly recede on Tuesday in inundated areas of six states of the Midwestern United States, including Nebraska and Iowa, revealing the scope of a recovery effort that is expected to cost several billion dollars.

The flooding triggered by a powerful late-winter storm known as a "bomb cyclone," which hit the US Midwest last week, has left at least three dead and two missing and forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.