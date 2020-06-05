In Venezuela on Thursday, people formed long lines and there were a number of incidents at filling stations, where gasoline is lacking once again after three days of massive resupply with gas the Nicolas Maduro government bought from Iran to alleviate the extreme fuel shortfall in recent months.

The reopening of gas stations brought people out onto the streets after being largely confined in their homes since mid-March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and due to the scarcity of fuel, which forced Venezuelans to leave their vehicles parked.