Red Cross officials distribute water purification kits to Caracas residents on April 18, 2019, at the Carlos J. Bello Hospital. The kits were brought in as part of the Red Cross humanitarian aid shipment from Panama on April 16. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Red Cross officials distribute water purification kits to Caracas residents on April 18, 2019, at the Carlos J. Bello Hospital. The kits were brought in as part of the Red Cross humanitarian aid shipment from Panama on April 16. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Red Cross officials distribute water purification kits to Caracas residents on April 18, 2019, at the Carlos J. Bello Hospital. The kits were brought in as part of the Red Cross humanitarian aid shipment from Panama on April 16. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Red Cross officials distribute water purification kits to Caracas residents on April 18, 2019, at the Carlos J. Bello Hospital. The kits were brought in as part of the Red Cross humanitarian aid shipment from Panama on April 16. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Hundreds of Venezuelans on Thursday lined up at the Red Cross facilities in Caracas to receive some of the humanitarian aid that was flown into the country earlier this week including containers and water purifications tablets that - otherwise - are currently extremely scarce in the South American country.

Some of those standing in line, like 63-year-old retired systems engineer Jose Martinez, came with the hope of being able to get various medications but they accepted it when they learned that they would only receive a container and a box of the tablets.