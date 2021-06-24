Supporters and members of the media surround a palette of Apple Daily's final issue being delivered to a newsstand in the early hours to buy Apple Daily?s final issue in Mongkok district, Hong Kong, China, 24 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

An employee of the Apple Daily gives Apple Daily newspapers to their supporters, outside the office of Apple Daily in Hong Kong, China, early 24 June 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hundreds of Hong Kong residents queued in the early hours of Thursday morning outside the Apple Daily headquarters and at newsstands to get their hands on the final issue of the pro-democracy newspaper after authorities froze its assets and arrested executives.

Publisher Next Digital announced Wednesday the end of both print and digital issues of the newspaper due to the "current circumstances prevailing, in Hong Kong," where five of its executives have been arrested in recent days accused of "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security," in violation of the Beijing-imposed national security law.