The Dominican Republic on Monday officially reopened schools after a year and a half of virtual learning, taking that step after daily new coronavirus cases have remained low in recent weeks.
Dominican schools reopen with "rigorous" health protocol due to covid
Students attend the first day of in-person classes at a public school in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on 20 September 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria
