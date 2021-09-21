Students attend the first day of in-person classes at a public school in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on 20 September 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Students attend the first day of in-person classes at a public school in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on 20 September 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

Students attend the first day of in-person classes at a public school in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on 20 September 2021. EFE/Orlando Barria

The Dominican Republic on Monday officially reopened schools after a year and a half of virtual learning, taking that step after daily new coronavirus cases have remained low in recent weeks.