A woman takes part on 9 February 2022 in the Tapati celebration, the main festival on Chile's Easter Island. EFE/Easter Island Commune

A group of people prepare on 9 February 2022 for the Tapati celebration, the main festival on Chile's Easter Island. EFE/Easter Island Commune

A group of people compete in a canoe race on 9 February 2022 during the Tapati, the main festival on Chile's Easter Island. EFE/Easter Island Commune

Images of tourists waiting in line to take photos next to the moai, imposing stone monoliths carved in the shape of human beings by ancient Polynesians, have become a thing of the past on Chile's Easter Island.

That remote southeastern Pacific territory, also known as Rapa Nui, will soon mark two years without a single tourist, a coronavirus-triggered ban that has caused a severe economic crisis and left its nearly 8,000 mostly tourism-dependent inhabitants struggling to survive. EFE