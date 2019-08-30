Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over John Millman of Australia during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan hits a return to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their match on the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAYSTUBBLEBINE

Feliciano Lopez of Spain hits a return to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during their match on the fourth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAYSTUBBLEBINE

Spanish world No. 61 Feliciano Lopez on Thursday defeated Japanese rising star Yoshihito Nishioka, No. 59 in the ATP ranking, 6-7 (7/9), 6-0, 6-4 and 6-4, thus moving on to the third round of the US open played in Queens, New York.

The 37-year-old Lopez surpassed the second stage of the prestigious tournament for the ninth time (out of 18) and advanced to the next round, where he is set to play against one of the leaders of the so-called "Next Gen," the fifth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev, who defeated the Bolivian Hugo Dellien 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 and 6-3.