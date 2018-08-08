Photograph showing sympathizers of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador outside of the country's electoral court, in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 8. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Photograph showing Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holding his certification as President-elect outsidethe country's electoral court, in Mexico City, Mexico, Aug 8. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexico's top electoral authority on Wednesday unanimously ratified the victory of left-wing candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador following the July 1 polls.

The leader of the Movement for National Regeneration (Morena) will take office Dec. 1.