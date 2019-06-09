US President Donald Trump greets members of the media as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after a trip to Europe, in Washington DC., USA, Jun. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL

The president of Mexico on Saturday celebrated the deal reached with the United States that suspended tariffs that US president Donald Trump had threatened to impose on Mexican imports, but warned him that the agreements must be met.

In the border city of Tijuana, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presided over an "Act of unity in defense of Mexico's dignity and in the support of friendship with the people of the United States", that was held in a much more conciliatory tone than expected after his and the US government signed a deal at the last minute on Friday night.