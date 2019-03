Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his regular morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on March 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

File photo taken Feb. 14, 2019, showing Jared Kushner, the adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, at a conference in Warsaw, Poland. EFE-EPA/ Pawel Supernak / Use in Poland Prohibited

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met earlier this week with Jared Kushner, the adviser and son-in-law to US President Donald Trump, to evaluate the bilateral relationship after the Mexican leader's first 100 days in office.

"At the invitation of the Mexican government, the senior adviser of the president of the United States, Jared Kushner, met on Tuesday with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador," the Mexican President's Office said on Wednesday in a statement.