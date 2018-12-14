President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Friday that Mexico will integrate all areas of the country into a new federally run nationwide healthcare system within two years, saying that at least 115 billion pesos ($5.7 billion) will be invested in that sector over the next year.
"We'll have a new public health system in two years," the president said at his daily press conference, just hours before he officially unveils the so-called National Health Plan in the southeastern state of Yucatan.