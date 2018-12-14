Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, talks during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 December 2018. Lopez Obrador announced that the country will have a new health system in two years with an investment of at least 5,659 billion US dolars. EPA-EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Friday that Mexico will integrate all areas of the country into a new federally run nationwide healthcare system within two years, saying that at least 115 billion pesos ($5.7 billion) will be invested in that sector over the next year.

"We'll have a new public health system in two years," the president said at his daily press conference, just hours before he officially unveils the so-called National Health Plan in the southeastern state of Yucatan.