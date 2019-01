President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was unwilling Friday to comment on Nicolas Maduro's cry of "Viva Mexico" during his inauguration for a second term as Venezuela's head of state. Mexico City, Mexico. Jan. 11, 2019 EPA-EFE/José Méndez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was unwilling Friday to comment on Nicolas Maduro's cry of "Viva Mexico" during his inauguration for a second term as Venezuela's head of state.

Mexico, Lopez Obrador told reporters, is a "friend of all the peoples and governments of the world" and non-intervention is a principle of Mexican foreign policy.