Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had a "friendly and respectful" telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump in which he said that the Mexican plan to solve the migratory phenomenon will cost $5 billion.

"The conversation was very good, friendly and respectful. And we talked about the migration issue and the possibility of reaching an investment agreement to support productive projects," said the leftist leader during his morning press conference on Thursday.