Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his regular morning press conference on March 7, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, at which he gave a positive evaluation of his first 100 days in office. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador used a sports metaphor on Thursday in discussing his first 100 days in office, saying that he has several star players and is going to win "the season" over the country's conservatives, who have questioned many of his actions over the past few months.

"The season has begun and we're on top. We've won more games than we've lost. We in first place in batting averages and we're above .300, and we've had good results from the pitchers," said the leftist leader during his regular morning press conference at the National Palace.