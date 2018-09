President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a rally this weekend that the Mexican army would be reformed to guarantee peace and prevent tragedies like the 1968 student massacre.

"Fifty years ago, the repression of young people in '68 ... in this historic square of the Three Cultures, we make the commitment never again to use the army to repress the people of Mexico," the leftist politician said at a huge rally on Saturday on the plaza in the capital's Tlatelolco district.