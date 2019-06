Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks this Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his morning press conference, on the day he completes six months in power with his popularity still strong but with the first resignations from his Cabinet, a crisis with the United States, and many security and economic problems. EFE-EPA/Miguel Victoria.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks this Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his morning press conference, on the day he completes six months in power with his popularity still strong but with the first resignations from his Cabinet, a crisis with the United States, and many security and economic problems. EFE-EPA/Miguel Victoria.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador this Saturday completes six months in power with his popularity still strong but with the first resignations from his Cabinet, a crisis with the United States, and many security and economic problems.

But despite the troubles, surveys show that people continue to support the leftist leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), who on Dec. 1 was sworn in as president after winning an easy victory.