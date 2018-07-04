Mexico's president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said Tuesday that the transition to his government will be orderly and peaceful without anything to be afraid of, after meeting with current President Enrique Peña Nieto at the National Palace.
"Throughout this period we must come to an agreement on many issues. Above all to make the transition orderly and peaceful, with nothing to be afraid of, while giving people confidence in our economic plans," said the leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and winner of the July 1 presidential election.