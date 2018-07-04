Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses the media at the National Palace in Mexico City on July 3, 2018, after meeting with current President Enrique Pena Nieto and promising that the transition to his government will be orderly and peaceful. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (r.) meets Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at the National Palace with President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (l.), who said Tuesday that the transition to his government will be orderly and peaceful. EFE-EPA/Mexico Presidency

Mexico's president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said Tuesday that the transition to his government will be orderly and peaceful without anything to be afraid of, after meeting with current President Enrique Peña Nieto at the National Palace.

"Throughout this period we must come to an agreement on many issues. Above all to make the transition orderly and peaceful, with nothing to be afraid of, while giving people confidence in our economic plans," said the leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and winner of the July 1 presidential election.