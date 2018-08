Photo provided on Aug. 16, 2018, by the press office of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (c) showing him speaking at a press conference in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Prensa AMLO/Editorial Use Only

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday promised that when he takes office on Dec. 1 one of his priorities will be to "rescue the countryside" so that "those who feed us ... (can) eat."

At a press conference, the leftist leader presented what will be his agricultural sector team, headed by Victor Villalobos, Mexico's next secretary of agriculture and rural development.