The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel López Obrador, speaks via teleconference during a press conference today, at the National Palace, in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE / Mario Guzmán

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's recent Covid-19 infection comes amid the massive coronavirus wave that is besetting the country where almost 300,000 people have died and four million have become infected since the pandemic began in early 2020.

As a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy, Mexico is harvesting what it sowed before the Christmas holidays, when authorities decided not to impose any kind of gathering or travel restrictions on the public.