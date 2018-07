Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R), of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena), casts his ballot in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the winner of Mexico's presidential election over the weekend, said Monday that he would "extend his hand" to US President Donald Trump and sought friendly relations with Washington.

"We will extend our open hand, seeking friendly and cooperative relation, with the United States," the 64-year-old Lopez Obrador said in an interview with Televisa.