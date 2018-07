The president-elect of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, upon his arrival to hold several meetings with his political, foreign affairs, security and economics teams, in Mexico City, Mexico, July 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will present to the Mexican Congress a bill establishing the principle of amnesty for criminals in the context of ending a drug war that has claimed more than 200,000 lives since 2006, members of his team said Friday.

Alfonso Durazo, who is expected to become the secretary of public security after Lopez Obrador is sworn in on Dec. 1, said that the amnesty proposal has been intentionally distorted during the campaign.