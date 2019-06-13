Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard speaks at an event in Mexico City on June 13, 2019, commemorating the 20,000 or so Spanish Republican exiles who fled to Mexico after the Spanish Civil War. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Spain's secretary of state for Global Spain, Irene Lozano, speaks at an event in Mexico City on June 13, 2019, commemorating the 20,000 or so Spanish Republican exiles who fled to Mexico after the Spanish Civil War. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at an event in Mexico City on June 13, 2019, commemorating the 20,000 or so Spanish Republican exiles who fled to Mexico after the Spanish Civil War. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday emphasized the importance of the bilateral relationship with Spain despite "transitory differences" and hailed the Spanish exiles in his country for contributing "to development."

"We've had links that unite us for a long time and we can have transitory differences. But what intertwines us is more than that, what unites Mexico and Spain," said the Mexican president at the National Palace at a commemorative ceremony on the 80th anniversary of the arrival of the first Spanish exiles fleeing the European country's civil war.