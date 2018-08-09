Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (left) and multi-billionaire telecoms magnate Carlos Slim take part in a meeting with engineering groups in Mexico City on Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Str

The unique tandem formed by Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and multi-billionaire telecoms magnate Carlos Slim represents a potentially explosive mix of personalities and interests, especially in light of their ideological differences, although they have proven in the past that they can work together.

One is an austere leftist politician who ascended to Mexico's highest office on an anti-corruption platform, while the other has the largest net worth in the Aztec nation and seventh-highest worldwide, according to Forbes magazine.