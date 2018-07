Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will take office on Dec. 1, promised Tuesday that he will offer "always dialogue" to the US administration of Donald Trump but he ruled out discussing construction of the border wall demanded by Washington.

"Fortunately, that issue is not being discussed much anymore and I don't want to talk about that subject," Lopez Obrador said of the wall, adding that his team "does not have that word on the agenda."