The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and the teachers union on Tuesday announced an agreement in principle whereby, if ratified by the some 34,000 instructors, would end an open-ended strike that since last week has been affecting about half a million students.

"We have seen over the last week something pretty amazing happen," United Teachers Los Angeles union president Alex Caputo-Pearl said. "We went on strike in one of the largest strikes the United States has seen in decades. And the creativity and innovation and passion and love and emotion of our members was out on the street, in the communities, in the parks for everyone to see."