(front to back) Friends Landry Naccari, 8, and Rivers Gleason (son of former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason), 7, get splashed by the waters of Lake Pontchartrain as Tropical Storm Barry approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on July 12, 2019. Barry is predicted to make landfall over the central Louisiana coast on July 13 as a Category 1 hurricane. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

A woman rides her horse-drawn carriage in the rain through the French Quarter as Tropical Storm Barry approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on July 12, 2019. Barry is projected to make landfall over the central Louisiana coast on on July 13 as a Category 1 hurricane. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

People run from the rain in the French Quarter as Tropical Storm Barry approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on July 12, 2019. Barry is projected to make landfall over the central Louisiana coast on July 13 as a Category 1 hurricane. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

James Lawless (L) and Mike Harrison board up a restaurant in the French Quarter as Tropical Storm Barry approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, on July 12, 2019. Barry is predicted to make landfall on July 13 as a Category 1 hurricane. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

Residents of Louisiana are hunkering down in preparation for the imminent arrival of Tropical Storm Barry, which is expected to make landfall on Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane and cause serious flooding in parts of the southeastern United States

Gov. John Bel Edwards told the local population that authorities are taking the situation very seriously and that more than 300 buses are available at three different staging areas for people who may need to evacuate.